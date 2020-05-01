India Reports Biggest Single-Day Jump in Coronavirus Death Toll as 77 Die in Past 24 Hours, COVID-19 Count Reaches 35,365

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 1: The number of coronavirus cases in India has increased to 35,365 on Friday. The country reported 1,755 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Since Thursday evening 77 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus, which the highest number of deaths reported in a day. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, COVID-19 has claimed 1,152 lives until now. Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry assigned 393 cases to states for contact tracing.

In the past 24 hours, 693 people have recovered from coronavirus, taking the total number of recovered cases to 9,065. As per the ministry, there are currently 25,148 active coronavirus cases in India. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state. In this western state of India, the number of COVID-19 patients crossed 10,000-mark. Till now, 10,498 people have contracted coronavirus in Maharashtra, out which 1,773 have recovered, and 459 people have lost their lives.

In Gujarat, the number of COVID-19 cases has reached 4,395. The deadly virus claimed 214 lives in this state. More than 600 people have recovered in this state. In Delhi also coronavirus cases reached 3,515. Fifty-nine deaths reported in the national capital territory.