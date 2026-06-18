Who Is Eligible for Bihar’s Sindhu Darshan Yatra Subsidy for Ladakh and How To Apply?

The Bihar government has approved the Sindhu Darshan Teerth Yatra Financial Assistance Scheme 2026, offering financial support to eligible residents undertaking the pilgrimage to the sacred Sindhu (Indus) River in Ladakh. The decision was taken during the state Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

The scheme aims to make the pilgrimage more affordable by reimbursing a part of the travel expenses, allowing more people to visit the historic river, which is considered a symbol of India's cultural heritage and civilisation. Under the scheme, eligible pilgrims can receive financial assistance of up to Rs 20,000 after completing the yatra. Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary Keeps 29 Departments Following Formation of New Government, Others To Be Allocated After Cabinet Expansion.

Who Is Eligible for the Sindhu Darshan Yatra Subsidy Scheme?

The Bihar government has prescribed specific eligibility conditions for applicants seeking benefits under the scheme. Applicants must be permanent residents of Bihar and should be at least 18 years old. Children and teenagers below 18 years of age will not be eligible for financial assistance under the scheme.

The government has also capped the number of beneficiaries at 100 pilgrims per year, meaning only a limited number of eligible applicants will be able to avail the subsidy annually. Patna: Heavy Rush at Junction As Exam Aspirants Struggle To Board Trains; Several Miss Bihar Police Constable Exam (Watch Videos).

How Much Financial Assistance Will Pilgrims Receive?

Under the Sindhu Darshan Teerth Yatra Financial Assistance Scheme 2026, the state government will reimburse 50 per cent of the travel expenses incurred by eligible pilgrims or a maximum of INR 20,000 per person, whichever is lower.

The reimbursement is intended to reduce the financial burden associated with travelling to Ladakh for the pilgrimage.

How to Avail the Scheme

The financial assistance will be provided only after the pilgrimage has been completed. Pilgrims must first undertake the Sindhu Darshan Yatra and subsequently submit an application under the prescribed procedure to claim reimbursement of eligible expenses.

The Bihar Tourism Department is expected to issue detailed operational guidelines soon. These will include the application process, required documents, verification procedures and other terms and conditions for claiming the subsidy.

Purpose of the Scheme

The Bihar government said the Sindhu River is not merely a river but a symbol of India's rich cultural identity and historical legacy.

Through the Sindhu Darshan Teerth Yatra Financial Assistance Scheme 2026, the government aims to encourage more residents to undertake the pilgrimage and experience the cultural, historical and spiritual significance of the sacred river in Ladakh.

What Applicants Should Keep in Mind

Eligible pilgrims should preserve all travel-related documents and receipts, as these may be required while applying for reimbursement after completing the yatra.

Interested applicants should also watch for notifications from the Bihar Tourism Department regarding application timelines, documentation requirements and other procedural details once the scheme becomes operational.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).