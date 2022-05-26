Kalaburagi, May 26: Security has been beefed up in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district on Thursday after the murder of 25-year-old Hindu youth, who was in love with a woman of a different faith.

The deceased has been identified as Vijaya Kamble, a resident of Bheema Nagar Layout in Waditown in the district. Honour Killing In Hyderabad: Interfaith Couple Attacked By Bride's Family, Groom's Murder Caught On Camera

According to police, Kamble was in love with a woman belonging to another religion and wanted to marry her. The woman's family was opposed to their relationship.

According to preliminary reports, Kamble was waylaid near the railway bridge by a gang of miscreants. He was attacked by weapons, stones and bricks. Police said that the deceased had been attacked brutally.

Kamble succumbed to profuse bleeding on the spot. The incident took place on Wednesday night and the situation has turned tense in the Wadi town.

The police have beefed up security in sensitive and hyper sensitive pockets of the town to avoid any untoward incident. Wadi police have taken up the case for investigation.

