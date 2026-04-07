New Delhi/Dhaka, April 7: Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening on a "goodwill visit" that Dhaka emphasised is expected to lay an "important foundation" for elevating the areas of cooperation between both countries to more productive and sustainable levels in the future.

"Warm welcome to FM Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh on his arrival in New Delhi today. India and Bangladesh share warm and historic ties anchored in strong people to people relations. The visit will further bolster India Bangladesh partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X. According to the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, Rahman will participate in the Indian Ocean Conference scheduled to be held in Mauritius on April 10-12, 2026 and, en route, is making a stopover in New Delhi. India Issues Urgent Safety Advisory for Citizens in Iran Amid Escalating Conflict.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman with Ministry of External Affairs of India Randhir Jaiswal

Warm welcome to FM Khalilur Rahman of Bangladesh on his arrival in New Delhi today India and Bangladesh share warm and historic ties anchored in strong people to people relations. The visit will further bolster India Bangladesh partnership. 🇮🇳 🇧🇩 pic.twitter.com/ig80XLKesb — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 7, 2026

"There, he is scheduled to take part in courtesy meetings with India's Foreign Minister, National Security Advisor, and Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas. These meetings will emphasise the stability and sustained development of bilateral relations based on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests," read a statement issued by Dhaka ahead of the minister's departure. "This visit is expected to lay an important foundation for elevating the areas of cooperation between Bangladesh and India to more productive and sustainable levels in the future.

It is noteworthy that Humayun Kabir, Advisor to the Hon'ble Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, will accompany the Hon'ble Foreign Minister on the Mauritius conference and India visit," it added. The trip assumes significance as it is the first visit to India by a Bangladeshi minister since the BNP-led government assumed office in February, indicating a shift in the recalibration of India and Bangladesh ties, which had strained during the 18-month tenure of the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus amid escalating attacks on Hindu minorities and anti-India rhetoric.

The key issues likely to dominate discussions during Rahman's New Delhi visit include the resumption of visa services for Bangladeshi citizens, enhancing energy cooperation, strengthening border management mechanisms, resolving pending matters related to river water-sharing, and boosting trade facilitation measures. According to reports in the Bangladeshi media, Dhaka is expected to press for a more positive and proactive approach from India towards the complete restoration of visa services. The Bangladeshi side is also likely to highlight the economic and social benefits linked to medical tourism, which has been impacted by the current restrictions.

Tourist visas for Bangladeshi nationals have remained suspended since July 2024, citing security concerns. Additionally, visa processing centres in Bangladesh have been operating with limited staff following incidents of violence and vandalism reported outside Indian facilities, sources were quoted as saying by leading Bangladeshi daily 'Dhaka Tribune' ahead of Rahman's visit. On Monday, India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma called on Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, where both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral engagement and cooperation across key sectors. Trump Warns a ‘whole Civilization Will Die Tonight’ but Says Iran Could Still Capitulate.

During the meeting, Verma expressed India's willingness to deepen ties through a "positive, constructive and forward-looking approach" built on shared interest and mutual benefit. Last week, Bangladesh's High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, held a meeting with Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi and discussed enhancing defence cooperation, including joint training initiatives. They discussed opportunities for deeper collaboration to promote regional peace and security.

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