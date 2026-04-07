The Government of India has issued an urgent safety advisory for all Indian nationals currently in Iran, instructing them to "stay put" and "shelter in place" as the security situation in the region deteriorates. In a statement released Tuesday, April 7, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized that citizens should avoid all non-essential movement and remain in their current locations until further notice.

Restricted Movement and Border Coordination

The advisory explicitly warns against attempting to reach border crossings or traveling within the country without prior authorization. Indian officials stated that any movement must be conducted in "close coordination" with the Indian Embassy in Tehran. ‘Whole Civilization Will Die Tonight’: Donald Trump Warns of Decisive ‘Regime Change’ in Iran as US Strike Deadline Looms.

Advisory in View of the Rapidly Evolving Situation in Iran, Says Randhir Jaiswal

Advisory in view of the rapidly evolving situation in Iran ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/wyWOCzDfsZ pic.twitter.com/95JN4LxC9P — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 7, 2026

Citizens are advised to seek explicit guidance from diplomatic staff before attempting to relocate, as border conditions and transport routes remain highly volatile following recent military strikes in the region.

Emergency Contact Channels Established

To assist those stranded or seeking assistance, the Indian Embassy has activated several 24/7 emergency helplines. Nationals are encouraged to save these contact details and reach out for situational updates or individual guidance:

Emergency Mobile Helplines:

+98 912 810 9115

+98 912 810 9102

+98 912 810 9109

+98 993 217 9359

Official Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in

A 'Rapidly Evolving' Security Crisis in Iran

The MEA’s "stay put" order follows a series of significant military escalations, including US strikes on critical Iranian infrastructure and President Trump’s recent 8 PM ultimatum regarding the Strait of Hormuz. While India has historically maintained a policy of neutrality and strong diplomatic ties with Tehran, the increasing risk to civilian safety has prompted this high-level intervention. US Strikes Kharg Island: Military Targets Hit Ahead of Donald Trump’s Final Iran Deadline.

Thousands of Indian nationals, including students, traders, and technical professionals, are believed to be currently residing in various Iranian provinces.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 08:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).