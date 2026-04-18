As summer travel picks up across India, Indian Railways has introduced three special trains to ease congestion and improve connectivity, especially for passengers travelling to and from Bihar. With schools closed and migration traffic rising, stations across north India are witnessing heavy rush, prompting authorities to roll out additional services.

New Summer Special Trains Announced

1. New Delhi to Supaul Special Train

Starting April 17, this daily service connects New Delhi with Supaul in north Bihar. The train passes through key stations like Saharsa, Barauni, Hajipur, Ballia, Ghazipur and Varanasi. However, services will remain suspended between May 21 and May 25. IRCTC Fined INR 10 Lakh Over Poor Food Quality on Vande Bharat Express After Passenger Complaint.

2. Anand Vihar to Jogbani Special Train

Launched on April 18, this train links Anand Vihar with Jogbani, near the India-Nepal border. It will run till July 11, except on May 23. The route is crucial for migrant workers and cross-border travellers.

3. Saharsa to Yeshwantpur Special Train

For long-distance southbound travel, this train connects Saharsa to Yeshwantpur. Operating on April 23 and April 30, it covers major junctions including Kiul, Jhajha, Asansol, Kharagpur, Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam. Indian Railways Carries 1,670 MT Freight, Runs 25,000 Trains Daily in Financial Year 2026.

Why These Trains Matter

According to officials, these summer specials aim to manage seasonal passenger surges, reduce overcrowding, and ensure smoother travel during peak vacation months. Travellers are advised to check schedules carefully and book tickets early as demand is expected to remain high.

These additional services are expected to provide much-needed relief to students, families, and migrant workers during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).