New Delhi, April 10: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against a Siliguri-based accused and a company incorporated by him in connection with a major "digital arrest" cyber fraud case involving the cheating of a senior citizen in Delhi of nearly Rs 23 crore, an official statement said on Friday.

The case, which was transferred to the CBI following directions from the Supreme Court of India, pertains to a sophisticated cyber fraud in which the victim was allegedly intimidated through fake legal notices and impersonation of law enforcement and judicial authorities via video calls. According to the agency, the accused, identified as Sagnik Roy, has been arrested and is currently in judicial custody. Cyber Fraud Racket Busted in Delhi: 2 Arrested for Running Sophisticated INR 74 Lakh Online Investment Scam Promising High Returns Back.

The charge sheet also names a company, Securing World Social and Economic Development Council, which was allegedly used as a front to facilitate the fraudulent transactions. CBI investigations revealed that the bank account operated by the accused and his company was used to receive the defrauded amount from the Delhi-based senior citizen. The victim was coerced into transferring funds under the pretext of a so-called “digital arrest” — a tactic used by cybercriminals to instil fear by falsely claiming that the target is under legal scrutiny or detention.

Officials said the accused persons posed as law enforcement and judicial officers during video calls, creating a sense of urgency and fear, which ultimately led the victim to transfer substantial sums of money. Further probe has uncovered that the same bank account was also linked to at least two other cyber fraud cases registered in different parts of the country.

The account was allegedly used to receive proceeds of crime, which were later siphoned off through a network of mule accounts to obscure the money trail. The agency issued an advisory to the public, urging citizens to remain vigilant against such fraudulent schemes, particularly those involving “digital arrest” tactics. It clarified that there is no legal concept of a “digital arrest” and cautioned people against panicking or complying with such fraudulent calls. What Is ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam? NPCI Warns Citizens To Stay Vigilant Against Fraudsters Impersonating Law Enforcement To Steal Personal Data; Know How To Protect Yourself.

Citizens have been advised not to share personal or financial information with unknown callers and to verify the authenticity of any such claims with the concerned authorities. The agency also warned against fraudulent investment schemes and impersonation calls made in the name of law enforcement or regulatory bodies. The public has been urged to promptly report any suspicious activity to the national cybercrime portal or local law enforcement agencies to prevent such crimes and assist in timely action.

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