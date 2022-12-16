Jammu: Javed Iqbal Chowdhary popularly known as Jeda The Cop hails from Jammu and is a young fitness enthusiast He is currently posted as Inspector in Jammu & Kashmir.

Javed Iqbal Chowdhury also known as Jeda The Cop is serving Jammu & Kashmir Police from the last 12 years in different wings of Jammu & Kashmir Police like Special Operation Group Jammu, Bomb Disposal Squad, Security wing and had worked in various police stations of J&K.Jeda The Cop is a popular fitness freak, nutritionist and content creator in Jammu & Kashmir and is famous among yougsters of Jammu & Kashmir for his workout routines, video-blogging and public as calls him "Singham Cop of JKP". He in addition to following his passion for fitness is also actively the inspiring youth of Jammu & Kashmir to take part in fitness Sports related activities.

He has pledged to make society drug free and constantly counsels the young generation about the I'll effects of Drugs. He believes in the mantra that' "Health is Wealth"

Javed belongs to the popular family of Wrestlers in Jammu, He's a strongly advocating from Youth Empowerment and wants the youth to Stay healthy and follow their dreams and passion.

He said, Jammu & Kashmir UT is full of talent and potential, he added i just want to infuse self confidence in them that they are capable of doing anything in their life.

Javed Iqbal Chowdhary- has been awarded for his outstanding achievements, accomplishments and was adjudged as best shooter (Best marksman) of 2010 Sub Inspector Batch of JKP and was awarded by the then CM of Jammu & Kashmir Jenab Omar Abdullah. With the help of his supportive seniors, he usually take part in events where he encourages youth to pursue their dreams and also guides how to tackle the obstacles in the journey of life/ success. His flaunting muscles and shining stars on uniform inspire thousands of youth to join the police services and take part in fitness and health.

Jeda is truly an inspiration for youth and he's working hard to bring positive changes in the Society. He's always ready in serving the society for good cause in whatever way possible. He plans to launch a regular counselling sessions for youth where he and his friends can guide youth to choose better career options and to stay away for the menace of various societal evils.