The Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today launched a nationwide “JaanHaiToJahaanHai” awareness campaign to create awareness on Corona vaccination in rural and remote areas of the country and also to “Crush and Curb” the rumours and apprehensions, being spread by some vested interests regarding the on-going vaccination drive.

Launching the campaign from the Primary Health Centre, Chamraua in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, Naqvi said that “Hesitation to Vaccination is Corona Invitation”. Beware of Sharing COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on Social Media! Cybercriminals Can Use Your Personal Details For Fraud Acts

Naqvi said that some vested interests are trying to spread rumours and apprehensions regarding Corona vaccines in some areas of the country. Such elements are enemies of the health and well-being of the people.

The Minister said that the Ministry of Minority Affairs along with various socio-educational organisations, NGOs and Women Self Help Groups have launched the awareness campaign which will be organised across the country in the coming days. Under the campaign various religious leaders, prominent people from social, educational, cultural, medical, science and other fields are giving effective messages to the people to get vaccinated and street plays will also be organised across the country.

He said, the two “Made in India” Corona vaccines are result of the hard work of our scientists and it has been proved scientifically that these vaccines are absolutely safe and effective weapon in the fight against Corona. Every eligible person should get vaccinated to make India free from the Corona pandemic, he added.

Naqvi stated that State Haj Committees, Waqf Boards, their associated organisations, Central Waqf Council, Maulana Azad Education Foundation, various social and educational institutions, NGOs, Women Self Help Groups working under “Nai Roshni” scheme of the Minority Affairs Ministry, have been included in the awareness campaign. These organisations will encourage and persuade the people to get vaccinated to tackle the Corona pandemic.

Religious leaders and prominent people from various fields including Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari; Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid, Delhi, Dr. Mufti Mukarram Ahmad; Jain Guru Acharya Lokesh Muni; Archdiocese of Delhi, Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto; Parsi religious leader Dasturji Dadachanji; prominent Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad; Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee President Shri Manjinder Singh Sirsa; Ajmer Sharif Dargah Sajjadanashin Syed Zainul Abedin; Anjuman Syyed Jadgan, Dargah Ajmer Sharif Chairman Haji Syed Moin Hussain; Dargah Ajmer Sharif KhadimJanab Syed Ghulam Kibriya Dastagir ; All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Chairman Syed Naseruddin Chishty; Dargah Nizamuddin, Delhi Sajjadanashin Syed Hammad Nizami; Shia Masjid, Delhi Imam Maulana Mohhamad Ali MohsinTaqvi; Inter Faith Harmony Foundation of India Founder Dr. Khawaja Iftikhar Ahmed; Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Tariq Mansoor; All India Imam Organisation Chief Imam Dr.Umer Ahmed Ilyasi; renowned Neurosurgeon Dr. Mazda Turel; Director UNESCO Parzor and Jiyo Parsi Dr. Shernaz Kama, Buddhist Monk Kachayan Sraman; renowned actor Raju Shrivastava; Bollywood singers Ms Neelam Chauhan, Ms Rani Indrani and Shri Vivek Mishra and prominent people from other fields have given effective message and appeal to create awareness on Corona vaccination.

Video messages of these prominent people will be publicised among the people through social media platforms and other medium to create awareness on Corona vaccines. Several other prominent people of the country will also join the campaign in the coming days.

Naqvi said that the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running the world’s largest Corona vaccination drive in India. Crores of people have been vaccinated so far in the country. India is far ahead in Corona vaccination in comparison to those nations who already had better resources and facilities.

Naqvi said that the Government and the society have worked united to defeat Corona with the commitment, determination and self-restraint and the country is coming out of the crisis.

