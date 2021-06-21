New Delhi, June 21: While the country is battling the COVID-19 pandemic, it becomes very important for residents to be aware of the information that they share on social media platforms. As per the latest tweet by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), people should be aware of fraudsters and make sure that they do not share their COVID-19 vaccination-related details on social media. The tweet encourages people to get their COVID-19 vaccine jabs but also urges people not to upload their COVID-19 vaccination certificates on social media like Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter among others.

People who take the COVID-19 vaccine jab, receive a confirmation in the form of a certificate that the individual has been inoculated. The COVID-19 vaccination certificate can be downloaded from the CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu app. Most people tend to upload their vaccination certificate as it is, on social media, giving a chance to cybercriminals to use your data for fraud activities. COVID-19 Mythbuster: No Need To Wear Face Mask After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine? PIB Reveals Fact Behind Viral Claim.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

The PIB fact tree has advised people not to share any of their details related to COVID-19 vaccination on social media as it has the individual's personal details including some crucial information like the date of the next dose among other information. The COVID-19 vaccination drive in India is an integral pillar of the government's comprehensive strategy for containment and management of the pandemic,

Vaccine beneficiaries can now correct errors in their COVID-19 vaccination certificate themselves on the CoWIN portal. Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said earlier this month that the government has added a new feature to the CoWIN platform for making corrections in COVID-19 vaccination certificates. People can now make corrections to their name, year of birth, and gender on their COVID-19 vaccination certificates if there is an error. It must be noted that the certificate can only be edited once.

Till June 20, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 28 crores on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said. In its latest provisional report till 7 a.m. on Monday, the Ministry said a total of 28,00,36,898 vaccine doses have been administered through 38,24,408 sessions, however, 30,39,996 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

