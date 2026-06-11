MT Settebello Tanker Attack: 3 Missing Indian Sailors Confirmed Dead in US Military Strike Off Oman Coast

New Delhi, June 11: Three Indian sailors, who were reportedly missing after the US forces attacked a vessel off the coast of Oman earlier this week, have been confirmed dead in the deadly attacks. The killing of Indian seafarers was confirmed by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, who called it a "profound loss for India’s maritime community".

The minister said that the bodies of all three missing sailors have been recovered. He also informed that steps are being taken to repatriate the bodies of fallen seafarers for their last rites. "It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified," Sonowal said in a post on X. Preliminary inputs, after the attack on the oil vessel, said that 21 Indian sailors were rescued from the ship while three seafarers were reported missing. MT Jalveer Attacked: Commercial Vessel Comes Under Attack off Oman Coast, Third Ship With Indian Crew Targeted Near Strait of Hormuz.

Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Statement on X About Palau-Flagged MT Settebello Attack

It is deeply unfortunate to learn of the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello. Sadly, three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified. This is a profound loss to our maritime family. The… — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 11, 2026

The Union Minister described the tragic incident aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello as "deeply unfortunate" and said that the government was standing by the bereaved families in this difficult hour. "Modi government stands firmly with the bereaved during this difficult hour and is fully committed to supporting the next of kin. I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members and swift return of the mortal remains of the deceased for their final rites," he said in the post on X. Strait of Hormuz Tanker Attack: IMO Condemns Strike on MT Settebello as US Confirms Military Action; 3 Indian Seafarers Missing.

The oil tanker had a total crew of 28 members, including 24 Indian nationals and four foreign nationals-- two Pakistanis, one Ukrainian, and one Russian-- when it came under a US military attack in the Gulf of Oman. The US, justifying the attack, said that the vessel violated the prescribed instructions and hence came under its radar. -

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