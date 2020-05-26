'10 Lives Lost on Shramik Trains': Govt Denies Deaths Due to Hunger, Says Autopsy Needed to Determine Cause of Demise

Shramik Special Trains (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 26: The central government, after taking cognisance of reports pointing towards the death of 10 people so far on Shramik Express trains, said the demise cannot be linked to hunger. While categorically rejecting the reports claiming that the commuters died due to no food and water, the government said only an autopsy could reveal the cause behind their deaths. Indian Railways Has Run 3,274 Shramik Special Trains So Far Since May 1, Total 44 Lakh Passengers Ferried to Their Home States.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) - government's official media arm - issued a clarification on the reports of 10 deaths "due to hunger" on Shramik trains so far. Warning social media users and netizens against spreading fake news, the PIB said that the reason behind the deaths is yet to verified under a legal procedure.

"No such deaths due to hunger have been reported. Cause of death can't be determined without an autopsy conducted through proper legal procedure. Please refrain from spreading unverified news," said the PIB Fact Check handle on Twitter.

Claim:10 people have lost their lives in trains due to hunger.#PIBFactcheck: #FakeNews.No such deaths due to hunger have been reported. Cause of death can't be determined without an autopsy conducted through proper legal procedure. Please refrain from spreading unverified news. pic.twitter.com/eFLasX8qLU — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 26, 2020

क्या केन्द्र की भाजपा सरकार सच में पागल हो गई है? श्रमिक ट्रेने 2 दिन के बजाय 9 दिन में पहुँच रही है भूख और प्यास से 7 लोगों की मौत हो गई ये मौत नही ग़रीबों की हत्त्या है। https://t.co/meUXjRTDlp — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 26, 2020

Leading Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, in its report published today, said seven people have died in a single day in Shramik Express trains due to thirst and hunger. The report's online version was slightly modified after the government issued a clarification. The report published in the newspaper alleged that the deaths were caused due to non availability of food and water.

A number of other portals and news agencies have also reported on deaths in Shramik trains. News agency IANS, in a report published on May 10, said a man travelling on a train coming to Lucknow from Gujara's Bhavnagar, was found dead on arrival. The cause of death, however, was linked to sickness.

The Shramik Express trains are being operated by the government to ferry back migrants to their native states. After the lockdown was imposed, scores of migrants lost their livelihoods and demanded the government to arrange for commutation to return back to their homes. Stories of migrants plight have emerged from all parts of India. Several among the stranded labourers also undertook a foot-journey of hundreds of kilometres to return back to their native places. Deaths due to heat strokes were also reported.