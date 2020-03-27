10-Month-Old Baby in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Statewide Toll Above 50

Representational image | (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Bengaluru, March 27: Karnataka on Friday reported another COVID-19 case, with a 10-month-old baby testing positive for coronavirus in Dakshina Kannada district. The statewide toll of infections has breached the 50-mark. The BS Yediyurappa government has ordered the administration and police officials to strictly enforce the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of virus. Catch all the latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

The case of 10-month-old baby testing positive for COVID-19 was reported in Sajipa Nadu of Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. The infection was confirmed by top officials of the district, including Deputy Commissioner Sindu B Rupesh.

Update by ANI

A 10-month-old baby in Sajipanadu of Dakshina Kannada district has been tested positive for COVID-19: Sindu B Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

Nationwide, a total of 724 cases were confirmed as per the latest reports. The figure includes 661 active cases, 45 who have recovered and 18 persons who have succumbed to the infection. The numbers are feared to rise in the next few days as testing for COVID-19 has picked up pace in several parts of the nation.

The country is under a total lockdown till at least April 15 to minimise human-to-human transmission of the virus. During the period, all private organisations, establishments, non-essential government offices and all forms of transport facilities would remain suspended. The supply of essential services and commodities would, however, continue, the government has assured.