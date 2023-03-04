Mumbai, March 4: Central government employees under 7th pay commission could receive good news about dearness allowance hike, fitment factor among others soon. The Narendra Modi-led government could take decision on pending demands of government employees after Holi 2023. Since a long time employees have been demanding to raise DA and Fitment Factor hike.

Among all of the demands, the release of DA arrears has been pending for a along time. A previous report in the media had said that the centre could release DA arrears by March 4. However, there seems to be no sign of DA arrears release for government employees under 7th CPC. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Centre To Hike 4% DA After Holi 2023? Fitment Factor Also Likely To Be Raised.

Now a report in India.com has said that the Centre could release 18-month DA arrears of its employees after increasing the DA hike and revising the fitment factor rate in March 2023. It must be noted that for a long time, Central government employees haven't receive their dearness allowance arrears.

Government employees under 7th CPC are yet to receive DA arrears of 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021. The Central government had stopped the released of DA arrears in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, after the DA hike in September last year, the demand to receive DA arrears has grown significantly. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Centre Likely To Take Decisions on Dearness Allowance Hike, Fitment Factor Raise and Pending Arrears Within a Week.

Meanwhile, various reports in media also said that central government employees could receive 18-month DA arrears in eight installments. However, an official by the government is awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 04, 2023 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).