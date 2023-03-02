Mumbai, March 2: The festival of Holi and the month of March 2023 could bring some good news for Central Government employees under 7th pay commission. The Centre is likely to take decisions on pending demands of its employees in the coming days. Since a long time, Central government employees have been demanding released of DA arrears, hike in DA and Fitment Factor raise among others.

Now a report in Telugu News 18 has said that the Centre will take a decision on the above mentioned demands of its employees within a week's time. Central government employees have not been paid DA arrears for over 18-months while the last dearness allowance hike was in September 2022. 7th Pay Commission: 9 Lakh Karnataka Government Employees Go on Indefinite Strike From Today Demanding Implementation of Seventh CPC.

Fitment Factor:

For along time now, Central government employees have been demanding to raise the fitment factor hike. Government employees wants the Centre to raise the Fitment Factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. If approved, the salary of government employees will receive a major boost. The fitment factor hike will raise the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000.

Dearness Allowance Hike:

Every year, central government employees receive DA hike twice - first in January and then in July. Last year, Centre raised the DA of its employees by 4 percent in September, thereby taking DA hike to 38 percent from 34 percent. Multiple reports suggest that the Centre could raise DA by 3 to 5 percent. If approved, the DA hike will boost salary of government employees and pensioners. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: 3% DA Hike To Be Announced Before Holi 2023? Union Cabinet May Decide Today.

18-Month DA Arrears:

The Centre has not paid its government employees dearness allowance arrears for at least 18-months. Government employees are yet to receive 18-month DA arrears from January 2020 to June 2021. Reportedly, the central government stopped release of DA arrears in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, reports claim that the Centre could replace the 7th pay commission with a new pay commission. Centre could introduce the 8th pay commission in 2024 and implement it in 2026, however, there has been no proposal on the same as yet.

