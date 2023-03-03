Mumbai, March 3: The festival of Holi is expected to bring some good news for Central government employees under 7th pay commission. However, it seems the wait for government employees to receive dearness allowance hike, fitment factor raise among others will get extended for a few more days.

According to a report in Times Now, the Narendra Modi-led government could make an announcement regarding the DA hike of its employees after Holi 2023. If the news is true then central government employees are likely to receive their DA hike post March 8. It must be noted that every year the Centre increases DA and DR of government employees and pensioners twice. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Centre Likely To Take Decisions on Dearness Allowance Hike, Fitment Factor Raise and Pending Arrears Within a Week.

The first hike is January while the second raise comes after six months in July. Last year in September, the Centre raised DA of government employees by 4 percent, thus taking dearness allowance to 38 percent from 34 percent. Various reports in the media also claim that the Centre will raise DA from 38 percent to 42 percent.

Besides, the Union Government could also raise the fitment factor rate for lakhs of employees after Holi, however, there is no official announcement on the same as yet. At present, fitment factor rate is 2.57 times which government employees want it to be raised to 3.68 times. 7th Pay Commission: 9 Lakh Karnataka Government Employees Go on Indefinite Strike From Today Demanding Implementation of Seventh CPC.

If the Centre approves DA hike then the salary of government employees will receive a huge boost. On the other hand, a raise in fitment factor will raise the minimum wage of central government from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. It is to be seen if the festival of colours brings some good news for government employees or no?

