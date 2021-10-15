New Delhi, October 15: Ahead of Diwali 2021, central government employees, who get paid as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, are likely to receive a good news. According to a report, salary of central government employees might increase as the Centre may hike the rate of dearness allowance (DA). The rate of DA could be hiked by 3 percent before Diwali, the report said. Diwali will be celebrated in the first week of November. 7th Pay Commission: Good News Regarding DA, DR Arrears Likely Soon, PM Narendra Modi to Take Final Call.

At present, central staffers, under the 7th Pay Commission, get 28 percent of their basic pay as DA. The rate of DA is usually increased twice every year. Unlike previous years, this year saw just one raise in the DA rate. Employees are hopeful that the second hike would be announced soon. Citing the June data of All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), a DNA report said a hike of 3 percent is more likely. 7th Pay Commission: Good News Likely for Central Govt Employees Before Diwali 2021, DA Rate To Be Hiked This Month.

The AICPI reached 121.7 points in June 2021. "Accordingly, dearness allowance will be 31.18 per cent, but, the calculation of DA is done in the round figure," the report said, adding that hence 3 percent hike in the DA rate is more likely. The government has neither denied nor confirmed the report. If it happens, central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, will get 31 percent of their basic pay as DA.

If the rate of DA is set at 31 percent, the hike in annual pay of central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, will range between Rs 6,480 and Rs 81,000 based on their basic pay.

