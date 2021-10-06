New Delhi, October 6: Central government employees and pensioners, who get paid under the 7th Pay Commission, may get a good news concerning arrears of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR). According to a report, working and retired central government employees' demand for DA and DR arrears has reached to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is likely to take final call on the issue. If the release of DA and DR arrears is approved, a large amount will be deposited in the accounts of nearly 1 crore central employees and pensioners. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Major Hike in Salary of Central Government Employees If DA Rate Touches 31%, Check Calculation Here.

The rates of dearness allowance and dearness relief, under the 7th Pay Commission, has been set at 28 percent of basic pay/pension with effect from July 1. It reached 28 percent from 17 percent following three increments made in January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021. The rates of DA and DR were hiked by 4 percent in January 2020, 3 percent in June 2020, and 4 percent in January this year. However, the government had put these increments on hold after the coronavirus pandemic hit the country. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Salary Hike Ranging Between Rs 6,480 and Rs 81,000 Likely If DA Rate Hiked to 31%, Check Calculation.

Consequently, the rates of DA and DR had remained at 17 percent from January 2020 to June 2021. While the Centre restored DA and DR rates to 28 percent from July 1, it refused to pay arrears of 18 months, leaving employees and pensioners disappointed. Now, the Indian Pensioners' Forum (BMS) has reached out to PM Narendra Modi with a letter requesting the payment of DA and DR arrears.

The BMS has urged the Prime Minister to intervene and direct the Ministry of Finance to discharge the DA and DR arrears withheld between January 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021. Earlier, JCM secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra, who negotiated the 7th Pay Commission recommendations with the Centre on behalf employees, had said that the government's decision on arrears is "illogical". Will PM Narendra Modi accept the demand for payment of DA and DR arrears? It remains to be seen.

