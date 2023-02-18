Mumbai, February 18: The Narendra Modi-led government could soon take decision on pending of government employees. Central government employees under 7th pay commission could expect a decision about release of DA arrears in the coming month. Reports suggest that the Centre could take a decision on 18-month DA arrears after Holi 2023.

Meanwhile, a report in Timesbull has said that the DA arrears could be deposited in government employees account by March 4. The Centre was expected to announce decisions regarding DA arrears, Fitment Factor raise and DA hike in the Union Budget 20203. However, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not address any of the issues. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Will Centre Announce 4% DA Raise Along With HRA Hike in March 2023?.

Since a long time, Central government under 7th CPC have been demanding the release of dearness allowance arrears. It must be noted that the Centre has not paid DA arrears of 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021 to its employees. Various reports in media also claimed that government employees could receive DA arrears in eight installments.

The demand to release 18-month DA arrears has been gaining momentum after the Central government raised the DA hike by 4 percent, thus taking dearness allowance to 38 percent from 34 percent. If the government approves release of DA arrears then there would will be huge boost to the salary of central employees. 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Likely to Hike DA by 4%, Check How Much Dearness Allowance Employees Will Get.

The government had freezed the released of DA arrears in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, employees have been demanding their dues. Besides DA arrears, government could announce DA hike for its employees in March as the last DA was hiked n September last year.

