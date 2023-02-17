Mumbai, February 17: Central government employees under 7th pay commission who are eagerly awaiting to receive updates on DA hike, Fitment Factor raise among others might receive some good news soon. The Narendra Modi-led government is likely hike DA in March 2023. Besides dearness allowance hike, the Central government could also take a decision regarding HRA hike.

For a long time now, central government employees have been demanding a hike in house rent allowance (HRA). According to a report in Krishi Jagran, the Centre recently updated HRA rules for government employees under 7th CPC. The last time government employees received HRA hike was in July 2021 when the Centre also increased the DA to 28 percent. 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Likely to Hike DA by 4%, Check How Much Dearness Allowance Employees Will Get.

If reports are to be believed, the Centre could clear rumours around pending demands of government employees and announce decisions about DA hike, HRA and others in March 2023. Currently, government employees working in 'X' class cities are receiving 27 percent HRA on basic salary while those working in 'Y' and 'Z' class cities are receiving 18 and 9 percent HRA respectively.

Although the minimum HRA for all three categories of employees under 7th pay commission is Rs 5400, Rs 3600 and Rs 1800 respectively, it is expected to raise if the Centre accepts HRA hike demand. Reports suggest that the government could raise HRA of government employees of 'X' category by 4 to 5 percent. On the other hand, employees working in 'Y' and 'Z' category cities could receive 1 and 2 percent hike.

