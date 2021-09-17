Pune, September 17: Employees of the Pune Municipal Corporation of PMC will soon get revised salary as per the 7th Pay Commission. The Maharashtra government has released a GR (government resolution) for revising salary of PMC employees as per the 7th Pay Commission or 7th CPC. As many as 17,000 employees of the civic body will be benefited. They are likely to get revised pay from December. 7th Pay Commission: Hike Up To Rs 81,000 Likely in Salary of Central Govt Employees, Here's How.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Pune district's guardian minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday assured the unions of PMC employees and officers that the government would soon revise their salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission. Subsequent to this, Maharashtra's Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday held a virtual meeting with PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar, Mayor Murlidhar Mohol and other officials. 7th Pay Commission: DA Rate of Central Government Employees To Be 31% From This Month?

Following the meeting, the announcement on implementation of 7th Pay Commission was announced. The state government had in 2019 asked all civic bodies to start the process of implementing the 7th Pay Commission. Accordingly, many civic bodies started paying their employees as per the 7th Pay Commission. The general body of PMC passed a proposal for implementing 7th Pay Commission for its employees in March this year.

"The general body of the PMC had given its nod for implementing the pay commission and submitted the proposal to the urban development ministry for approval. We have followed up several times. This decision will bring a financial burden to the PMC but as municipal employees working for citizens, we need to consider their demands," PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol was quoted as saying.

While the revised salary is expected from coming December, PMC employees will get the difference in pay from January 1, 2016. PMC employees' salary will be increased once it gets revised under the 7th Pay Commission.

