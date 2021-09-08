New Delhi, September 8: From July 1, central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, are getting 28 percent of their basic salary as dearness allowance (DA). Unlike previous years, the rate of DA has been increased just once this year. There could be another hike in the DA rate soon, according reports. If this happens, salary of central government employees will see major hike. Below are the calculations. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked to 28%, Here's How Much a Central Government Employee's Salary Will Increase.

According to reports, the DA rate is likely to be increased by 3 percent. Subsequently, central government employees will get 31 percent of their basic pay as DA, under the 7th Pay Commission. Here it may be noted that there is no official announcement regarding reported 3 percent hike in the DA rate. The basic salary of central government employees ranges from Rs 18,000 to a maximum of Rs 2,25,000. 7th Pay Commission: When Will Centre Hike DA Rate Again? Here Are Latest Reports and Updates.

Here's How Much Your Salary Will Increase If DA Hiked to 31%

If Basic Salary of Employee Is Rs 18,000:

New Dearness Allowance (31%) Rs 5580/month

Existing Dearness Allowance (28%) Rs 5040/month

Calculate the difference: 5580-5040 = Rs 540/month

Increase in annual salary 540X12 = Rs 6,480

If Basic Salary of Employee Is Rs 2,25,000:

New Dearness Allowance (31%) Rs 69,750/month

Existing Dearness Allowance (28%) Rs 63,000/month

Calculate the difference: 69,750 - 63,000 = Rs 6,750/month

Increase in annual salary 6,750 X 12 = Rs 81,000

There are conflicting reports on when the Centre will hike the DA rate to 31 percent. Some reports said the announcement could be made this month, while other reports suggest the hike will be announced in October or November. The Centre has neither denied nor confirmed such reports. Citing the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) data, a report by DNA said a 3 percent hike in the DA rate is more likely.

