New Delhi, September 7: Under the 7th Pay Commission, central government employees now get 28 percent of their basic pay as dearness allowance (DA). The revised rate of DA came into effect from July 1. Unlike previous years, the DA rate has been increased once this year. Multiple reports suggest there could be another hike in DA rate soon, notwithstanding that there is no official confirmation in this regard. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Major Hike in Salary of Central Government Employees If DA Rate Touches 31%, Check Calculation Here.

According to a report, the Centre may announce 3 percent in the DA rate in mid-September. It is likely that the central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, would get DA at the rate of 31 percent with September's salary, the report added. Here it may be noted that the government has been silent on the issue. It has neither denied nor confirmed the report of another hike in the DA rate from this month. 7th Pay Commission: DA Rate of Central Government Employees To Be 31% From This Month?

There have been reports that suggest the Centre may announce a hike of 3 percent in the DA rate by Dussehra or Diwali, meaning in October or November. Citing the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) data, a report by DNA said the DA rate is likely to be increased by 3 percent. According to the same report, after an increase of 0.5 points in the index for May 2021, the AICPI reached 120.6.

The date for June 2021 has not been released. A hike of 4 percent in the DA rate is possible if the AICPI touches 130 points. However, the report underlined, a jump of 10 points is highly unlikely, therefore, a 3 percent hike in the DA rate is more likely.

