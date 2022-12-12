Mumbai, December 12: Good news might be just around the corner for Central government employees as the centre might soon grace them with a hike in Dearness Allowance. The Union Cabinet had on September 28, 2022, approved the hike in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief by 4 per cent to Central Government employees and pensioners due from 01.07.2022. Now, the government employees might get up to a 3-5 per cent hike in DA in the wake of high inflation rates, the reports said. 7th Pay Commission: Centre to Decide on Fitment Factor Soon, Salary Likely to Increase For Government Employees; Check Latest Update.

With few days left for the new year 2023, the centre might also approve the release of DA arrears. The issue regarding payment of DA arrears of 18 months from January 2020 to June 2021 has long been pending for cabinet discussion and deliberation. 7th Pay Commission: Government Employees Likely to Get Next DA Hike in March 2023; Check Latest Update.

As per reports in the media, the government can take a decision on the fitment factor hike after next year's Union Budget. If the government increases the fitment factor 3 times, then the salary of the employees excluding allowances will be 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260. At the same time, if the demands of the employees are accepted, then the salary will be 26000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680. If the government accepts 3 times fitment factor, then the salary will be 21000 X 3 = Rs 63,000.

