Delhi, December 11: The new year is all set to start on a good note for Central government employees as there is a news related to their salary in 2023. According to media reports, the government is likely to take a decision about DA Hike in the upcoming year. For the unversed, Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are revised twice a year, effective January 1 and July 1 on recommendations of 7th pay commission.

Ahead of Diwali, the Centre had increased the DA of central government employees in by 4 percent, thus hiking the DA to 38 percent from 34 percent. Earlier, the DA was hiked by 3 percent in March 2022. 7th Pay Commission: Centre to Decide on Fitment Factor Soon, Salary Likely to Increase For Government Employees; Check Latest Update

Going by this trend of the Centre, it can be said that the central government employees are likely to receive their next DA hike in March 2023. 7th Pay Commission: When Will Central Government Employees Get DA Arrears? Check Latest News Updates Here

In the meantime, several media reports suggested that the Centre could raise the DA by 3 to 5 per cent considering the inflation rate and taking into consideration the recommendations of the 7th pay Commission.

Currently, the government employees, who are receiving salaries as per the 7th pay commission recommendations, are also said to get a new pay commission as the employees union is preparing a memorandum demanding to increase the salary of employees or bring in the 8th CPC.

