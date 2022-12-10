Delhi, December 10: Some good news for central government employees might come in new year as the government might take its decision upon revising the fitment factor that the employees union have been demanding, media reports have said. There has been a long pressing demand of the central government employees unions to hike the fitment factor. The endless wait of central government employees who have been pressing for the demand raise the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times.

According to the fitment factor, the current minimum wage for central employees is Rs. 18,000. Currently, the fitting factor is 2.57 times. The central staff, however, wants it increased to 3.68 times. The minimum wage for central staff will be Rs 26,000 in this case. 7th Pay Commission: When Will Central Government Employees Get DA Arrears? Check Latest News Updates Here

If the fitting factor was increased to three times, the employees' pay might go up dramatically. The basic salary of a central employee is Rs 18,000; his total compensation, excluding allowances, is Rs 18,000 X 2.57, or Rs 46260. The remuneration would be Rs. 26000 X 3.68, or Rs. 95680, if the employees' wishes were approved. 7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees to Get Massive Salary Hike in 2023? Check Latest Update on DA Hike, Arrears and Fitment Factor

In September this year, the Union Cabinet announced Diwali bonanza for the government employees and released additional instalment of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief of 4 percent to Central Government employees and pensioners due from 01.07.2022. The additional instalment of DA and dearness relief (DR) is an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 34 per cent of basic pay/pension.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2022 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).