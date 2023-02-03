Delhi, February 3: The minimum salary of government employees’ is likely to be hiked after Holi 2023, according to reports in media. The hike will raise the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 currently to Rs 26,000. Holi will be celebrated on March 8 this year. The government is likely to take a decision on fitment factor after holi on 7th pay commission recommendations.

At present the common fitment factor stands at 2.57 per cent. It means that if somebody gets a basic pay of Rs 15,500 in 4200 Grade Pay, his total pay will be Rs 15,500×2.57 or Rs 39,835. The 6th CPC had recommended the fitment ratio at 1.86. 7th Pay Commission: Government Employees Likely to Get DA Hike Before Holi? Check Latest News Update Here.

Reports claimed that several rounds of meetings have been held regarding this and the government is planning to implement this before 2024, and it can be announced to be implemented in March 2023 after the festival of Holi. 7th Pay Commission in Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Makes No Announcement on DA Hike and Pending Arrears.

Now, according to the reports, employees are demanding the government to raise the fitment factor to 3.68. The hike will raise the minimum wage from Rs 18,000 currently to Rs 26,000.

Earlier it was reported that the central government is also likely to hike the dearness allowance (DA) of government employees in March 2023, effective January 1. DA and DR are revised twice a year, effective January 1 and July 1.

The finance ministry had also updated the house rent allowance (HRA) rules for central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission recently.

