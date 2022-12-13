Mumbai, December 13: Central government employees are likely to get a hike in their dearness allowance (DA) in March 2023 under the 7th Pay Commission, according to the reports. The DA Hike, if announced, will be effective from January 1. This time, the government is might announce DA Hike by 3-5%. The government will also raise dearness relief (DR) for pensioners in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission.

For the unversed, the Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are revised twice a year, effective January 1 and July 1. The last hike in September raised the DA by 4 percent to 38 percent under the 7th Pay Commission. This hike, implemented under the 7TH Pay Commission, benefitted about 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners. 7th Pay Commission: Good News Likely for Central Govt Employees, Centre May Soon Take Final Call on Fitment Factor Hike and DA Arrears.

Apart from this, the employees are also likely to get the 18-month DA arrears as per the 7th Pay Commission. The employees may get the payment of an 18-month DA arrear on the basis of employees’ pay band and structure. 7th Pay Commission: Government Employees Likely to Get Next DA Hike in March 2023; Check Latest Update.

Moreover, the reports said the fitment factor of the government employees’ salaries is also likely to be revised upwards in line with the 7th Pay Commission, thus raising their salaries further. Employee unions have been demanding the revision of the fitment factor in their salaries under the 7th Pay Commission. The fitment factor is a common value that is multiplied by the basic pay to arrive at the total salary of the employees.

