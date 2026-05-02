8th Pay Commission 2026: What Is It, Who Benefits and When Will Salaries Increase?

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The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is one of the most anticipated government decisions for over a crore central government employees and pensioners across India. Here's everything you need to know.

What Is the 8th Pay Commission?

Constituted every 10 years by the Centre, the Central Pay Commission reviews and revises salaries, allowances, and pensions for central government employees. The 8th Pay Commission was officially notified on 17 January 2025 and was constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Its Terms of Reference were issued in November 2025.

Who Will Benefit From the 8th Pay Commission?

Approximately 50 lakh central government employees - including defence personnel - and around 65 lakh retired pensioners, including defence retirees, stand to benefit. Basic salaries could rise significantly, from INR 18,000 to as high as INR 51,480, depending on the employee's level within the 18-tier pay structure. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Employees Demand INR 69,000 Minimum Pay and 3.83 Fitment Factor.

Who Is Leading the 8th Pay Commission Panel?

The commission is chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, who previously served as Chairperson of the Press Council of India. Other members include Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, and Pankaj Jain, former IAS officer, serving as Member-Secretary. 8th Pay Commission Update: First Round of Talks Ends in Delhi, Employees Demand Higher Pay and Pension Reforms.

What Does the CPC Decide on DA, Fitment Factor and Allowances?

The panel collects inputs from employee unions, ministries, pension bodies and other stakeholders before finalising recommendations on dearness allowance (DA), fitment factor, salary structures and pension formulas. Formal memorandum submissions were open through April 2026, with further consultations planned across states and union territories.

When Will the 8th Pay Commission Recommendations Be Implemented?

Final recommendations are still pending. Based on historical timelines - the 7th Pay Commission took two and a half years, the 6th took two years, and the 5th took three and a half years - a 2026–2027 implementation window is widely anticipated.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Livemint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).