8th Pay Commission Update: First Round of Talks Ends in Delhi, Employees Demand Higher Pay and Pension Reforms

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The first round of discussions under the 8th Pay Commission has concluded, marking a key milestone in the process that will determine future salaries and pensions for central government employees. The meetings, held in New Delhi from April 28 to April 30, 2026, brought together employee representatives and officials to discuss pressing concerns and expectations.

During the three day consultation, multiple employee groups strongly pushed for higher pay scales, a revised fitment factor, and significant pension reforms. Participants highlighted the need to address rising living costs, improve retirement benefits, and ensure fair service conditions. The Commission used these discussions to gather first hand feedback, which will play a crucial role in shaping its recommendations. 8th Pay Commission News: Stakeholder Meetings To Begin in Delhi on April 28.

Officials described this consultation phase as foundational, as it helps the Commission understand ground realities before drafting its report. With lakhs of central government employees and pensioners expected to be impacted, the outcome of these deliberations is being closely watched across the country. 8th Pay Commission: Deadline Extended to May 31, Big Salary Hike and OPS Return Demands Take Centre Stage.

Following the conclusion of the Delhi meetings, the Commission has now moved into its next phase of outreach. It is scheduled to hold consultations in Hyderabad on May 18 and 19, followed by sessions in Srinagar from June 1 to June 4, and Ladakh on June 8, 2026. Stakeholders have been asked to submit their memorandums and meeting requests through the official portal within the specified timelines.

This stage is being seen as a critical opportunity for employees and pensioners to voice their concerns directly. The inputs collected during these regional consultations will significantly influence the Commission’s final recommendations, which are expected to redefine salary structures, pension systems, and overall service conditions.

While the process is still in its early stages, the developments so far indicate that the 8th Pay Commission could bring substantial changes. For employees, this is a crucial moment to push for reforms that reflect current economic realities and future financial security.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).