New Delhi, April 09: Over one crore central government employees and pensioners are closely tracking developments related to the 8th Pay Commission, expected to overhaul salaries and pensions after a long gap since the 7th Pay Commission’s implementation in 2016. While the government officially announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission on January 16, 2025, it has yet to appoint panel members. The new commission is expected to present its recommendations by mid to late 2026, with implementation targeted for January 1, 2026.

A key point of interest is the potential merger of Dearness Allowance (DA) with basic pay. With the recent 2% hike, DA currently stands at 55%. If merged, Level 1 basic pay of Rs 18,000 could become INR 27,900 before applying the fitment factor. Speculations suggest a fitment factor ranging between 1.92 and 2.86 could be applied. 8th Pay Commission May Recommend Lower Fitment Factor if DA Is Merged With Basic Pay, Says Report.

Depending on the factor, salaries may rise significantly:

At 1.92: Salary could be INR 53,568

At 2.57 (as in the 7th CPC): INR 71,703

At 2.86: INR 79,794

Employees and pensioners, burdened by rising inflation, are hopeful that the new panel will bring much-needed financial relief. The demand for merging DA and a fair fitment factor is high, given the nearly nine-year gap since the last pay revision. 8th Pay Commission To Be Delayed? Know Why Implementation of 8th CPC May Get Delayed Till 2027.

While there is no official confirmation yet, expectations are building, and the government is under pressure to ensure transparency and timely action. For now, all eyes remain on the announcement of the panel members and the roadmap ahead.

