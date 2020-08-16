Mumbai, August 16: A 98-year-old war veteran, admitted to a naval hospital in Mumbai, beat coronavirus (COVID-19) and has been discharged, the Indian Navy said on Sunday. Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal (Retired), residing at Nerul in Navi Mumbai, was admitted to Indian Naval Hospital Ship Asvini in a critical state. The retired war veteran from the Mahar Regiment of the Indian Army was diagnosed with pneumonia due to COVID-19. UP: 105-year-old Afghan Woman Beats COVID-19.

Following his recovery, Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal was accorded a warm farewell at INHS Asvini, the primary naval healthcare centre in the war against COVID-19 and managing the care of serving and retired COVID-19 patients from the Navy, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard. Though Sepoy Sakpal was admitted in a critical condition, doctors at INHS Asvini successfully managed to treat him and he recovered from COVID-19. 101-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Beats Coronavirus in New York; Meet Angelina Friedman, The Woman With 'Superhuman DNA', Who Braved The Second Pandemic of Her Life After Spanish Flu.

98-Year-Old Indian Army War Veteran Beats Coronavirus, Gets Warm Farewell:

Bravo! Sepoy Ramu Laxman Sakpal (Retd), a 98 year old War Veteran from the Mahar Regiment, beats #COVID19India at naval hospital INHS Asvini in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/TuIZClv3jr — Rajat Pandit (@rajatpTOI) August 16, 2020

Sepoy Sakpal was discharged from INHS Asvini on Saturday when India marked the country's 74th Independence Day. A group of doctors, healthcare workers and naval officers were present to give a warm farewell to the veteran. Sepoy Sakpal has seen it all and survived - from the immediate aftermath of the 1918 Spanish Flu to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 which has claimed affected over 25 lakh people in India since January.

