101-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Beats Coronavirus in New York; Meet Angelina Friedman, The Woman With 'Superhuman DNA', Who Braved The Second Pandemic of Her Life After Spanish Flu

101-Year-Old Angelina Friedman Beats Coronavirus (Photo Credits: North Westchester Restorative Therapy & Nursing Center Facebook)

A 101-year-woman in New York recovered from coronavirus after being hospitalised in March. This is the second pandemic of her lifetime; she was born during the Spanish flu in the early 1900s. The centenarian with 'superhuman DNA' also beat cancer to live life to the fullest. Angelina Friedman, a resident at a Mohegan Lake nursing home tested positive for the COVID-19 last month, but recovered from it. But her recovery did not come as a surprise to her family considering her past expertise at beating diseases. She was taken to North Westchester Restorative Therapy and Nursing Center in Lake Mohegan for a minor medical procedure. But it was cancelled as she tested positive for coronavirus. After several weeks of self-isolation, she was tested negative and was discharged from the hospital on April 20. Coronavirus Outbreak: 102-Year-Old Woman Recovers from COVID-19 in UK.

North Westchester Restorative Therapy & Nursing Center shared a smiling photo of Angelina Friedman holding a paper with 'I am 101 years old and I bear COVID-19' written on it. They posted the photo on Facebook with the caption, "Let's hear it for Angelina our 101-year-old resident who beat COVID-19 & is doing great!!!!! Let’s make this picture go viral!! Please share this great news." Mumbai: Two-Month-Old Baby, Her Three-Year-Old Sister And Mother Recover From Coronavirus.

Here's the 101-Year-Old With Recovered From Coronavirus:

Her daughter Joanne Merola told Pix11, "My mother is a survivor. She survived miscarriages, internal bleeding and cancer. Everybody in the family lived until at least 95, except one uncle. My mother is a survivor. She is not human. She has superhuman DNA." Elderly Couple Recover from COVID-19 in Kerala.

Angelina Friedman's mother had died on a passenger ship while giving birth to her. The ship was taking immigrants from Italy to New York City during the Spanish flu in 1918. She was one among the 11 children in her family. She was raised in Brooklyn by her father and went on her marry a man named Friedman but years later both of them were diagnosed with cancer. Harold Friedman, but tragedy struck when they were both diagnosed with cancer. Harold died but she survived the disease.