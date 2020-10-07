New Delhi, October 7: The Aarogya Setu app which alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19 has recently crossed 16 crore downloads. The app accesses data of infected persons from the Ministry of Health and alerts people if they have come into contact with a coronavirus positive person.

The Aarogya Setu app was launched by the Government of India to track the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country. Aarogya Setu Now an Open Source App, Android Version Source Code Released Today.

Aarogya Setu app records 16 crore downloads:

How to Download Aarogya Setu App:

The Aarogya Setu app is available on both the Google Play Store and the App Store.

VisitGoogle Play Store or the App Store from your mobile phone Search for Aarogya Setu in the search bar (Android) and in the dedicated search section (iOS) Once the app is displayed, tap the Install option to download it on your smartphone.

Users can also download the app from the official website-MyGov.in. The download of Aarogya Setu App is mandatory during air travel, train and during the use of other public modes of commute. The government has made it mandatory for offices to instruct their employees to download the Aarogya Setu App.

