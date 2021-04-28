New Delhi, April 28: The registration process for COVID-19 vaccination for everyone above 18 years started at 4 PM today, i.e. on April 28. This means all above the age of 18 will be eligible to get a vaccine against COVID-19 from May 1 for which the registration process has begun. This is the third phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India. The government has already clarified that there will be no walk-in allowed for beneficiaries in the third phase. This means only self-registration and advance appointments for people between 18 to 45 years of age will be allowed. Co-WIN FAQs: Where to Register for COVID-19 Vaccination, Documents, Eligibility and Registration Charges; Here's All You Need to Know.

To get a vaccine shot, people will have to register themselves on CoWIN portal- cowin.gov.in or the Aarogya Setu app. After registration, taking an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine jab would be mandatory. The registration process is completely free. In addition, many states have announced free vaccination. If you are above 18 years of age, here's all you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccination registration process.

Here's How to Register on CoWIN portal

Visit the CoWIN portal - www.cowin.gov.in

Login with your mobile number and submit required details

You will see a 'Schedule appointment' tab, click on that and you will find the nearest vaccination centre and the preferred time slot

Get vaccinated at the selected vaccination centre on the scheduled date and time

Citizens can register themselves along with 3 others from one mobile number for COVID-19 vaccination. If you are not able to take the vaccine on the scheduled date and time, you can cancel or reschedule the appointment.

How to Register Through Aarogya Setu App

First, you need to download the Aarogya Setu app from Google PlayStore

Open the app and then click on the CoWIN tab present on the home screen

Click on the 'Vaccination Registration' tab and enter your phone number

You will receive an OTP

Enter the OTP and verify your identity

On the 'Register for Vaccination' page, submit required details, including photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth

Click on 'Register'

Add your pin code and select the vaccination centre in your area

After choosing the date and time for vaccination, click on 'Confirm'. Your appointment is booked.

Reports inform that from May 1, the types of anti-coronavirus vaccine and their prices will be displayed on the CoWIN portal for citizens to make an informed choice at the time of booking an appointment at a private vaccination centre.

The mega vaccination drive in India began in January 2021 using two COVID-19 vaccines - Serum Institute of India's Covishield developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech's made-in-India Covaxin. The vaccination will continue to be provided free of cost to the eligible population as defined earlier which include Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and all people above 45 years of age at the Government of India (GoI) vaccination centres.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2021 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).