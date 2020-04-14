After Bandra, Migrant Workers Protest in Surat Demanding They be Sent Home by Authorities As Coronavirus Lockdown Gets Extended

Surat textile workers staging protest against authorities after coronavirus lockdown extended (Photo Credits: Twitter/Screenshot)

Surat, April 14: Hours after migrant labourers staged a protest at Mumbai’s Bandra against the authorities amid coronavirus lockdown, hundreds of textile workers in Surat gathered around Varachha area on Tuesday. The workers were demanding that the government should make arrangements so that they could reach their homes. These labourers are mainly from Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Amit Shah Calls Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Over Bandra Incident, Says 'Such Events Weaken Fight Against Coronavirus'.

“Our senior officials rushed to the spot, and the people were persuaded to return to their homes without any further aggravation,” reported The Economic Times quoting RB Brahmbhatt, Surat Commissioner of Police as saying. Some labourers also complained that their employers are not giving their wages. As per reports, around 12 lakh migrant labourers work in Surat. Lockdown Extended in India Till May 3; PM Narendra Modi Says 'Some Relaxation May Be Allowed in Areas That Follow Lockdown And Report No New Cases After April 20'.

Video Of The Incident:

Just In: More than 500 migrant workers gathered in Surat’s Varachha area demanding that they be allowed to return their home. They are migrants employed in textiles embroidery units in Surat. @the_hindu @nistula @abaruah64 pic.twitter.com/TdC1IWEfDT — Mahesh Langa (@LangaMahesh) April 14, 2020

After getting the information, the police reached the spot and dispersed the crowd. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, migrant workers are facing a lot of issues, including food and shelter. Authorities and several NGOs are also distributing foods and other essentials among the workers.

On April 11 also, migrant workers on Friday created ruckus in Surat. The incident took place in Diamond Nagar area of Laksana town. The migrant workers reportedly set vehicles on fire. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot. Later, the situation was brought under control.

In the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown for 20 more days till May 3. PM Modi in his special address to the nation said that the decision was after feedback received from experts, state governments and citizen groups. The lockdown was extended when the current phase of 21-day lockdown was scheduled to end.