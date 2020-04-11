Migrant Workers Torch Vehicles, Create Ruckus in Surat While Demanding Wages After Reports of Possible Extension of Coronavirus Lockdown in Gujarat Surface, Several Detained; Watch Video

Migrants workers created ruckus in Surat (Photo Credits: Screenshot/Twitter)

Surat, April 10: Migrant workers on Friday created ruckus in Surat amid coronavirus lockdown. The incident took place in Diamond Nagar area of Laksana town. The migrant workers reportedly set vehicles on fire. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot. Media reports claimed that the daily wagers created ruckus in the area as reports surfaced that the state government is likely extend lockdown till May 1. They were also demanding their wages. PM Narendra Modi Hints at Extending Coronavirus Lockdown; 'Not Possible to Lift Lockdown on April 14,' Prime Minister Says at All-Party Meet.

Authorities are trying to bring the situation under control. There are numerous factories in Diamond Nagar area, where these daily wagers work. Due to the lockdown, these factories were shut due to which labourers lost their only source of income. As reports of lockdown extension surfaced, it created panic among them. Akshaya Patra Foundation Provides Food Daily to 30,000 Migrant Workers, Others in Delhi.

Video of The Incident:

Though the Centre has not yet made any announcement regarding the extension of the lockdown, but some state has already extended the shutdown. Earlier in the day, Punjab and Rajasthan government announced to extend the lockdown until May 1.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hinted at extending the lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. During the meeting with floor leaders of various parties, including the opposition, PM Modi said that it looked unlikely to end the lockdown anytime soon.

Till now, 241 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Gujarat. Seventeen people also lost their lives. On Friday, India witnessed the highest increase in coronavirus cases in a single day. The number of infected patients rose to 6,761. The death toll also increased to 206 in the country.