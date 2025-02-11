Agra, February 11: In a shocking incident, a man was shot dead by a jilted lover in Agra, allegedly over a failed relationship. The victim, a 36-year-old victim, had been receiving threats from the accused, who wanted to break the wedding. A motive of jealousy and revenge has emerged in the case. As police pursued the suspect, he opened fire at officers. He was arrested after being injured in retaliatory firing.

According to a Times of India report, the victim, Ajay Kushwah, was shot near Sanjay Place on Saturday night while returning home. The accused, Mohammed Arbaaz, had reportedly warned him multiple times to call off the wedding. When Kushwah refused, Arbaaz, along with two accomplices, tracked him down and shot him. The police later recovered a pistol, live bullets, and photos of the victim from Arbaaz's possession. Agra Shocker: 2 Men Blackmail 14-Year-Old Girl Using Private Photos and Audio Recordings, Force Her To Steal INR 2.5 Lakh From Family in Uttar Pradesh; Police Launch Manhunt.

As per the report, Arbaaz had been in a relationship with Kushwah’s fiancée in 2023. However, when her family arranged her marriage to Kushwah in December, he allegedly began threatening the couple. On the night of the murder, he intercepted Kushwah and fired at him before fleeing. After tracing his location to Transport Nagar, the police confronted him, leading to an exchange of gunfire in which Arbaaz was shot in the leg and arrested. Agra Shocker: Woman Abandons Newborn After Giving Birth Inside Waiting Room at Uttar Pradesh’s Agra Cantt Railway Station, Video Surfaces.

Police have registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections of the Arms Act. Two of Arbaaz’s accomplices, identified as Shahrukh and Bablu (alias Nadeem), are still on the run. Authorities have launched a manhunt to apprehend them.

