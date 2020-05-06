Ahmedabad: All Shops to Remain Closed From May 7-15, Only Milk and Medicine Stores Exempted

Shops Closed | Representational Image | (Photo Credit: PTI)

Ahmedabad, May 6: All shops and outlets, serving both non-essential as well essential goods, will remain closed in Ahmedabad from May 7 to May 15. The civic body issued an order on Wednesday, announcing that an intense lockdown will be placed in the city for at least one week to bring the COVID-19 situation under control. Congress Blames 'Namaste Trump' Event for COVID-19 Spread in Gujarat.

The stores selling milk and medicines would be exempted from the crippling restrictions. All other shops and vendor outlets, including those selling fruits, vegetables and groceries, will remain shut, said the order signed by Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar.

"All shops except those providing milk and medicines in Ahmedabad to remain closed from 12 am on 7th May to 6 am on 15th May," the order was reported as saying. The action is mandated under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, said the civic body chief.

Statement Issued by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

"Due to rising number of COVID-19 cases, it is necessary in public interest to take adequate steps to stop further spread of COVID-19," the statement read, while clearly specifying that "all shops/vendors shall be closed providing fruits, vegetables and groceries".

Ahmedabad, till Tuesday, had confirmed 4,425 coronavirus cases. The numbers witnessed a sharp spurt, with the highest single-day spike of 329 cases being recorded yesterday. The death toll in Gujarat's largest city increased to 273. Statewide, the tally of coronavirus cases has crossed 5,800-mark and the fatality-count has touched 319.