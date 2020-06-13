Ahmedabad: Naroda Man Marries a Con Woman, Gets Duped of Rs 1.55 lakh

Ahmedabad, June 13: A 32-year-old man from Ahmedabad considered him the luckiest after a relative find him a match. However, he little found that his dreams will be evaporated in a month and he will be duped of Rs 1.55 lakh. According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, Jayesh Rathod was finding it difficult to find a bride in his community. So his relative arranged an inter-caste marriage. Conwoman, Son, Dupe 33-Year-Old Hyderabad Techie of Over Rs 1 Crore on Pretext of Marriage, Arrested.

Jayesh, who lives in Ahmedabad's Naroda, works in a garment factory for earning. "In our community, one needs a house to be eligible for marriage. As I was unable to get a bride, we thought we should go for an inter-caste marriage. Then one of my relatives arranged a match for me through another person in Rajasthan," the report quoted Jayesh as saying.

In August 2019, Jayesh got married to Kalavati. The woman's family claimed that were facing a financial crisis and borrowed Rs 1.55 lakh from Jayesh. The woman's brother assured to return back money in five months.

But within a month after the wedding, Kalavati ran away from the house. When Jayesh called Kalavati's brother, he said that "he got her married to me for money." Her brother also threatened to kill Jayesh. Meanwhile, a police complaint has been filed into the matter.

