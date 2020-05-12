Ahmedabad Puts Addresses and Other Details of Coronavirus Patients on Google Maps; Here's How You Can Check

Ahmedabad COVID-19 Map | (Photo Credits: Google Maps)

Ahmedabad, May 12: The Gujarat government, in coordination with the Ahmedabad administration, released the addresses and other details of coronavirus patients in the city. With the number of COVID-19 infections alarmingly rising, the details related to active cases would allow the residents to exercise caution. Ahmedabad: All Shops to Remain Closed From May 7-15, Only Milk and Medicine Stores Exempted.

The Google Map locations of the coronavirus patients will also give an insight into the containment zones and the areas in the city which have seen an alarming spike. This would aid those who are involved in essential services and working on the field despite the lockdown measures.

Here's How You Can Check

Upon clicking on the Google Map link shared by PIB Gujarat, the map of area falling under the jurisdiction of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will appear. Upon zooming near the redspot - which indicates each COVID-19 patient - their ages and other details would be visible. The exact locations could also be ascertained through the map.

Ahmedabad has so far recorded more than 6,000 coronavirus cases -- making it one of the worst-affected cities in India. Nearly 9 percent of the nationwide cases have been reported from Ahmedabad. Across Gujarat, 8,542 cases of COVID-19 and 513 related deaths have been reported. Around 400 of the casualties are recorded in Ahmedabad.

The Gujarat government has imposed an intense lockdown in Ahmedabad to restrict the transmission of coronavirus. All shops including groceries and vegetable stores/vendors are directed to remain shut till May 15. Only milk and medical stores are exempted from the shutdown.