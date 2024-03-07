Ahmedabad, March 6: Dr. Vaishali Joshi, a 32-year-old BAMS doctor who recently opened a clinic in the city, was found dead on a bench at the Gaekwad Haveli campus, which houses the Ahmedabad city crime branch, late Wednesday afternoon.

TOI quoted police as saying that her death may be linked to to B K Khachar, a police inspector with the economic offences wing of the city crime branch. It is speculated that she may have injected herself with a poison. Joshi, originally from Dabheri village in Kheda district, had reportedly been trying to contact Khachar for two weeks. Sources suggest that she may have been involved in a relationship with the inspector and had threatened to take her own life if he did not meet her. Anamika Bishnoi Shot Dead in Rajasthan: Instagram Influencer's Husband Shoots Her Dead in Phalodi, Horrifying Video Surfaces.

While Khachar was unavailable for comment, his superior, DCP Bharti Pandya, could not be reached either. Police inspector R H Bhati stated, “The case is under investigation, and we cannot speculate on anyone’s involvement at this stage.” Bijapur Fire: Four-Year-Old Girl Killed After Blaze Erupts at Residential School in Chhattisgarh (Watch Video).

Joshi’s body was discovered by a passerby between 4pm and 4.30pm near the entrance to the Vasant-Rajab memorial on the crime branch premises. The police were immediately alerted, and an ambulance was called. After a postmortem examination, the body was handed over to her family.

Joshi is survived by her widowed mother, two older sisters (one of whom is settled abroad), and one younger sister. An Aadhaar card found on her helped the authorities trace her relatives. A locked mobile phone was also recovered from the scene, and a faint prick mark near her ankle was observed.

Inspector Bhati announced that the police will file a complaint of abetment to suicide against Khachar on Thursday.

