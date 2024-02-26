A horrifying video has surfaced online, depicting Instagram influencer Anamika Bishnoi being shot to death by her husband in Phalodi, Rajasthan incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in her office and is currently doing rounds on social media. The man in the video shoots Bishnoi from a close range with a pistol. According to initial reports, the victim died as a result of the bullet wound to her neck, which was fatally injured during the attack. Riya Kumari Dies: Jharkhand Actress Shot Dead at Point Blank Range by Unknown Assailants on West Bengal Highway, Probe Underway.

Instagram Influencer Anamika Bishnoi Shot Dead in Rajasthan

