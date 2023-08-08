Ahmedabad, August 8: In a shocking incident, the Sola Police Station within the city of Ahmedabad received a horrifying complaint from a woman who accused her husband of domestic violence and unnatural sex. In an official complaint, the victim has levelled allegations against her husband, claiming he engaged in non-consensual sexual activities. The complaint also detailed instances of physical assault using a wire as a weapon. Additionally, the woman alleged that her husband was coercing her into living with his girlfriend, whom he intended to marry. Bestiality in Gujarat: Man Indulges in Unnatural Sex With Stray Dog in Surat, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

According to the report published in Ahmedabad Mirror, the woman, aged 39, who got married in 2005, alleged that her spouse, working in the construction industry, indulged in illicit affairs with multiple women. Discovering his most recent affair became evident to her following an accident during a joyride they went on together. She elaborated that under false pretexts of endorsing business-related papers, he deceptively coerced her into signing divorce documents. The formal complaint detailed an incident wherein he resorted to physical violence, including kicking her in the genitals, when she expressed her disapproval of him introducing his girlfriend to their shared residence.

In another incident reported from Delhi, a woman filed a complaint with Shahdara Police alleging mental and physical harassment by her husband, who she claimed was addicted to porn and forced her to have unnatural sex. On the basis of the complaint, the police booked the man under sections 498A (harassment of the woman where such harassment is with a view to coercing her or any person related to her to meet any unlawful demand for any property or valuable security), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 377 (unnatural sex), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 4 Dowry Prohibition Act.

