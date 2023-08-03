Ahmedabad, August 3: A 60-year-old man has been arrested for indulging in unnatural sex with a stray dog in Gujarat's Surat. The incident reportedly took place in the Navsari Bazar area. The arrest was made when a video showing the accused performing sex acts on the dog went viral on social media. Taking cognisance of the viral video, the police arrested him. Inspector Dashrath Rabari revealed that the accused is a former employee of Surat's Municipal Corporation. He served in the medical department of the corporation until 2012. Bestiality in Gujarat: Man Caught on Camera Performing Unnatural Sex Acts on Goat in Sabarmati, Booked After Video Reaches Police.

The media report said that a medical examination was conducted on the dog to determine the credibility of the allegations. Additionally, the police prepare to present Harish, the accused, before a court. As per the reports, the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), specifically Section 337, which pertains to engaging in carnal intercourse against the order of nature with a man, woman, or animal. Additionally, he was charged under Section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, which addresses acts of beating, torturing, overdriving, kicking, or overburdening an animal. Kanpur Bestiality Video: 57-Year-Old Brijesh Kumar Mishra Caught on Camera Raping Cow, Arrested for Unnatural Sex; CCTV Footage Surfaces.

In yet another incident of stray dog rape, a man was caught on video raping a stray dog at a park in the Hari Nagar area of Delhi in the month of February. The incident was captured on camera by an animal feeder, and the video has gone viral on social media, with people condemning the accused for his act of animal cruelty.

