New Delhi, August 7: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have expressed their shock over the Air India Express mishap on Friday night. An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Calicut skid off the runway after landing and plunged deep into the valley below. The aircraft had 191 passengers onboard, including six crew members. Two deaths have been reported so far while several others have been injured.

Shah tweeted: "Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala." The Home Minister added that he has instructed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to reach the accident site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations. Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode Plane Crash: Pilot Dead, Aircraft Breaks Into Two Pieces; Here's What We Know So Far.

Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a message on Facebook saying: "While information is awaited from the authorities on casualties and injuries to the passengers, I pray that all the passengers have survived this terrible ordeal."

Shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 7, 2020

"My thoughts are with the crew, the passengers and their families and friends at this time." BJP President J.P. Nadda has also expressed his sadness over the tragic incident.

