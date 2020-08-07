Kozhikode, August 7: An aircraft of Air India Express crashed after overshooting the runway at Calicut International Airport, also known as Karipur Airport, in Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday evening. The mishap took place around 7:45 pm. The flight IX-1344 veered off the runway during landing. The plane, which flew from Dubai carrying 190 persons, broke into two pieces following the crash. According to Malappuram Superintendent of Police, 14 people were killed in the crash. A pilot was reportedly among dead. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, said he is pained by the incident and has spoken to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the situation. Here's what we know so far about the Air India Express aircraft crash. Air India Express Flight IX-1344 Overshoots Runway at Calicut Airport in Kerala's Kozhikode; Watch Devastating Videos After The Plane Broke Into Two Pieces.

Air India Express flight IX-1344 skidded while landing at Karipur airport in Kerala's Kozhikode.

The plane was carrying 184 passengers, including 10 infants, and 6 crew members, including two pilots.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident.

According to the DGCA, the plane fell down into the valley after landing at Runway 10 and broke down in two pieces. Visibility was 2000 meter at the time of landing.

Air India Express, in a statement, said it regrets that their aircraft was involved in the mishap. "Due to crash landing of the flight, it may affect the network but Vande Bharat Mission continues," it added.

The Air India Express flight IX-1344 was part of the Vande Bharat Mission, launched to evacuate Indians stranded in foreign countries due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he has instructed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to help in rescue and relief operations.

The Indian Embassy in Dubai has released helplines numbers - 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted: "Deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured. We are ascertaining further details."

Following the mishap, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said he has instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action. He has also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support. Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being rushed to the Calicut International Airport, said NDRF Director General SN Pradhan.

