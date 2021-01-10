New Delhi, January 10: Air India's all women pilot team that has taken off to create a history by flying over the North Pole on the world's longest air route is currently 'at the top of the world,' the North Pole. The passenger carrier shared an image of the plane on Twitter and wrote, "here is where AI176 is..on top of the world." The flight has departed from San Francisco on January 9 and will reach Bengaluru on January 11 after covering the longest air route in a duration of 17 hours.

Earlier today, sharing it's location on Twitter, Air India had tweeted, " AI 176 (San Francisco to Bengaluru) enters the Polar Region at an altitude of 32000 ft and at a speed of 464 knots/860 kmph the frozen landscape is lit up by the magical “Aurora borealis.” Air India's All-Women Crew to Fly 17-Hour Flight From San Francisco To Bengaluru Over North Pole, Check Full Route Map.

Read the Tweet Here:

#FlyAI: here is where AI176 is..on top of the 🌎 world pic.twitter.com/PojUSPCUxx — Air India (@airindiain) January 10, 2021

#FlyAI : AI 176 (San Francisco to Bengaluru) enters the Polar Region at an altitude of 32000 ft and at a speed of 464 knots/860 kmph the frozen landscape is lit up by the magical “Aurora borealis” . pic.twitter.com/Hs4bAyHsCa — Air India (@airindiain) January 10, 2021

The historic all women San Francisco to Beguluru flight is being operated by four pilots. Captain Zoya Aggarwal, Captain Papagari Thanmai, Captain Akansha Sonaware and Captain Shivani Manhas are in-charge on board. Air India Women Pilots Zoya Agarwal, Thanmai Papagari, Akanksha Sonawane and Shivani Manhas Set to Script History by Flying Over North Pole on World's Longest Air Route from San Fransico to Bengaluru.

The crew will also be flying over Russia and down south to reach Bengaluru. The flight will depart San Francisco at 8:30 PM (Local Time) on January 9 and will reach Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at 3.45 AM (local time) on January 11. The flight, which is being operated on a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft. .

