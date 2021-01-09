Captain Zoya Agarwal will command all women-crew as they fly from San Franciso to Bengaluru over North Pole (Photo Credits: ANI/Twitter)

San Francisco, January 9: Air India's all-women pilot team will create history as they fly over the North Pole on the world's longest air route. The women pilots - Captain Zoya Aggarwal, Captain Papagari Thanmai, Captain Akansha Sonaware and Captain Shivani Manhas - will operate the historic inaugural flight between Bengaluru and San Francisco. Captain Nivedita Bhasin, the Executive Director flight safety, on Saturday tweeted the route map of the flight.

Captain Bhasin will also be travelling on the flight. The route will be San Francisco-Seattle-Vancouver. The crew will also be flying over Russia and down south to reach Bengaluru. The flight will depart San Francisco at 8:30 PM (Local Time) on January 9 and will reach Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport at 3.45 AM (local time) on January 11, 2021. Air India Women Pilots Set to Script History by Flying Over North Pole.

Notably, The aerial distance between San Francisco and Bengaluru is one of the longest in the world. The flight, which is being operated on a Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, will last for more than 17 hours. Flt Lt Shivangi Singh is IAF Rafale Squadron's First Woman Pilot, Know About Her Journey.

"We are going to try and fly the polar route (over the North Pole). However, it depends on a multitude of factors like solar radiations and the turbulence. So, we are going to sit tight and hope that we will go polar and break all sorts of records," reported NDTV quoting Capt. Agarwal as saying. She will also command the flight.

"The thrill of actually realising that you will be passing the North pole where the compass will flip 180 degrees...something which is fascinating indeed," Captain Zoya said. The longest flight over the North Pole will be another feather in her cap as she was the youngest woman pilot to fly a Boeing-777 in 2013.

