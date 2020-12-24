Kolkata, December 24: A major mishap was averted on Wednesday after Air India's Hyderabad-bound flight from Kolkata returned back to the runway soon after taking off and declared full emergency. According to details by Kolkata Airport Director, the emergency was declared onboard the Kolkata-Hyderabad flight due to technical reasons. Reports inform that the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde was on board the flight. According to Kolkata Airport Director, Bobde is currently in Kolkata and will depart for Hyderabad today, i.e. on December 24.

Last month, another similar incident was reported from Chennai in which an Air India Airbus attempted to take off from the wrong runway. The Airbus A320neo was bound for Delhi, but the pilots began accelerating down the wrong runway. Reports inform that the control tower spotted the error in time, and the take-off was aborted, thus averting a major mishap. Passenger Dies on Board Air India Flight Operating Under Vande Bharat Mission From Lagos to Mumbai.

On December 5, a SpiceJet flight SG- 960 overshot the runway while landing at the Guwahati airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement. No one was hurt in the incident. Reports by ANI informed that the DGCA had grounded pilots who were operating the flight and launched an investigation in the incident.

